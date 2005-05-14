What's in a Song: 'Songs of the Humpback Chubb'

Part of the magic of music is that it can give voice to just about anyone: the jilted lover, the lonesome cowboy, the crazed teenager — and in the case of one song, a fish that lives at the bottom of the Grand Canyon.

In the latest installment of "What's in a Song," our occasional series from the Western Folklife Center about one song and its story, we hear "Songs of the Humpback Chubb." Larry Stevens' song is part of a new CD called "Songs and Stories of the Grand Canyon," just released on the Smithsonian Folkways label. A concert featuring these songs was performed this weekend at the Grand Canyon and simulcast by member station KNAU in Flagstaff, Ariz.

