© 2022
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Workers May Strike over United's Pension Cuts

By Cheryl Corley
Published May 14, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

United Airlines is continuing talks with two of its unions in an effort to avoid a strike over its plan to terminate the existing contracts. Workers are angry over reduced pension benefits they will receive under a bankruptcy court ruling last week.

Under that plan, United will be allowed to end its pension programs, shifting the burden of nearly $10 billion onto the federal agency that insures retirement plans. As a result, United workers stand to receive less money, and may be forced to work longer.

Other airlines, seeking to cut costs as the industry reels from high fuel prices and stiff competition, are reportedly considering similar measures.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Cheryl Corley
Cheryl Corley is a Chicago-based NPR correspondent who works for the National Desk. She primarily covers criminal justice issues as well as breaking news in the Midwest and across the country.
See stories by Cheryl Corley