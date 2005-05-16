'Album II': Detroit R&B Crooner Kem Returns

Detroit-based musician Kem has hit the No. 1 spot on the Urban AC and R&B Adult Monitor charts with "I Can't Stop Loving You," a single song from his latest self-produced CD Album II. Ed Gordon talks to Kem about making jazz-influenced music on his own terms.

Album II is the highly-anticipated follow-up to the singer and musician's 2004 gold-plus debut Kemistry. Kem wrote, produced and financed the debut disc while waiting tables and singing Top 40 cover tunes in a wedding band. The Motown label later signed Kem to a deal in 2002, re-released the CD and sold more than 500,000 copies nationwide.

Like many of his songs, Kem's story is a journey of personal triumph: he was once homeless and struggled to support himself and his family, and that experience is part of his music. His lyrics also reflect his strong Christian faith.

