Learning to Live With Cerebral Palsy

Cerebral palsy has changed Vicky Page's life. As she tells her friend Terrence Hicks, it was particularly difficult being a teenager who relied on a wheelchair.

Page says that the issue of acceptance -- by her friends back in school and by herself today -- is one she's still reconciling herself to. And the question of intimacy has its own complications.

Vicky Page's story comes to NPR from the StoryCorps project, in which the oral histories of ordinary Americans are recorded. The project, currently at the Library of Congress, is beginning a national tour this month.

