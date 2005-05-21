© 2022
NPR News

Foster Children's Role in HIV Tests at Issue

By Audie Cornish
Published May 21, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

A dispute emerges over HIV-infected foster children enlisted in federally funded trials of AIDS drugs in the late 1980s and early '90s. While the drugs proved effective, new charges have surfaced that the children may have been included without adequate representation.

The federally funded trials enlisted HIV-infected children from half a dozen states. Researchers in different states used different criteria to make sure the children's rights were protected. The Bush administration and lawmakers on Capitol Hill began hearings last week to investigate.

NPR News
Audie Cornish
Over two decades of journalism, Audie Cornish has become a recognized and trusted voice on the airwaves as co-host of NPR's flagship news program, All Things Considered.
