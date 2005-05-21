Foster Children's Role in HIV Tests at Issue

A dispute emerges over HIV-infected foster children enlisted in federally funded trials of AIDS drugs in the late 1980s and early '90s. While the drugs proved effective, new charges have surfaced that the children may have been included without adequate representation.

The federally funded trials enlisted HIV-infected children from half a dozen states. Researchers in different states used different criteria to make sure the children's rights were protected. The Bush administration and lawmakers on Capitol Hill began hearings last week to investigate.

