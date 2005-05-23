Being a Single Mother -- and Very Young

They face challenges all mothers face: no time, no freedom, no babysitter. But these young women often face them alone. In a report from Youth Radio, Cassandra Gonzalez takes stock of her situation, and that of her friends -- many of whom are also mothers.

Gonzalez, who is 21, says she still yearns to hit the clubs -- but with school and two jobs competing for time with her daughter, Savannah, those chances don't come along as often as they used to. But luckily for her, her grandmother can sometimes look after Savannah, so she can go out, as she says, "just to keep from going crazy."

In the end, Gonzalez says, she and her friends are trying to balance their lives, between being with friends, having fun -- and being good mothers.

