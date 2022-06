A bipartisan deal averts a Senate showdown over judicial nominees that had been expected Tuesday. The agreement was reached by seven senators from each party but does not have the support of either party's leaders.

Republicans won the right for up-or-down votes on three appeals court nominees; Democrats won assurances that the Senate won't bar the use of judicial filibusters.

