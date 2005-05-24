'Wilt, 1962': A Basketball Legend's Record Game

Among the legendary stars of the National Basketball Association, one player stands out -- Wilt Chamberlain. A seven-foot-tall black man in a white man's NBA, Chamberlain brought change to professional basketball, highlighted by one momentous night.

On March 2, 1962, in Hershey, Pa., Chamberlain scored 100 points in a single game. The final score: Philadelphia Warriors 169, New York Knickerbockers 147.

The performance is still shrouded in mystery. There were no big-market sportswriters in the stands and the game wasn't televised. A teenager walked off with the game ball.

In his new book Wilt, 1962: The Night of 100 Points and the Dawn of a New Era, author Gary M. Pomerantz explores the legacy of a star whose life is still defined by numbers.

