NPR News

Audiostiles.com Picks Tunes For You

By Jennifer Ludden
Published May 28, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

Maybe you're lucky enough to have a cool friend who introduces you to new music. Maybe you're that cool friend. Or just maybe you're neither.

For a fee, the musical consulting company behind the Web site audiostiles.com introduces clients to fresh tunes based on a survey of their current tastes.

As Jennifer Ludden learned, using the service is as simple as fillling out a questionnaire. But the results can be mixed.

Audiostiles' Jeremy Abrams helped put together a 16-song mix for Ludden after she answered the survey. He explains how the service works, and why Ludden wound up with a CD entitled World Lounge Today.

Jennifer Ludden
Jennifer Ludden helps edit energy and environment stories for NPR's National Desk, working with NPR staffers and a team of public radio reporters across the country. They track the shift to clean energy, state and federal policy moves, and how people and communities are coping with the mounting impacts of climate change.
