Audiostiles.com Picks Tunes For You

Maybe you're lucky enough to have a cool friend who introduces you to new music. Maybe you're that cool friend. Or just maybe you're neither.

For a fee, the musical consulting company behind the Web site audiostiles.com introduces clients to fresh tunes based on a survey of their current tastes.

As Jennifer Ludden learned, using the service is as simple as fillling out a questionnaire. But the results can be mixed.

Audiostiles' Jeremy Abrams helped put together a 16-song mix for Ludden after she answered the survey. He explains how the service works, and why Ludden wound up with a CD entitled World Lounge Today.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.