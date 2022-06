Murray A. Lightburn is the composer, lead guitarist and guiding force behind the band The Dears, one of the latest moody, orchestral pop-rock bands from Canada sweeping the alternative music scene. Lightburn and bandmate Natalia Yanchak discuss life as The Dears and talk about the music from their latest CD, No Cities Left.

