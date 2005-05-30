The Magnetic Fields in Concert

The Magnetic Fields started as a cult phenomenon, but singer Stephin Merritt has taken the band well beyond its indie beginnings in Manhattan's Lower East Side. As one critic noted, Merritt balances "heart-on-sleeve emotion with audacious, barbed wit like nobody else." His songs, which have been compared to those of Cole Porter, spin out small, ironic tales of love and woe.

At Zankel Hall, the group plays songs from its acclaimed CDs, 69 Love Songs and i.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.