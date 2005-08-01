French Jet Crashes in Toronto with No Fatalities
An Air France passenger jet skids off the runway as it attempts to land at Toronto's Pearson International Airport. Police say everyone on board -- 297 passengers and 12 crew -- survived. The plane, an Airbus A340, was flying from Paris.
The passenger jetliner was attempting to land during a powerful storm when it hit the ground awkwardly and burst into flames, witnesses said. The aircraft left the runway and skidded to a stop near Highway 401, Canada's busiest roadway.
The plane's crew facilitated a fast evacuation from the emergency exits before flames engulfed the plane. There were reports of 24 people with minor injuries.
