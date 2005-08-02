© 2022
Adidas to Acquire Reebok in Billion-Dollar Deal

By Scott Horsley
Published August 2, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

German footwear company Adidas-Salomon says it is acquiring rival Reebok for $3.8 billion. The deal more than doubles Adidas's sales in North America. Analysts say the merged company ought to be in a better position to challenge Nike, the leading sportswear company.

The deal also brings together a global lineup of celebrity endorsers, including basketball star Allen Iverson and rapper Jay-Z of Reebok, and soccer's David Beckham, an Adidas man.

