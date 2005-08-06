© 2022
NPR News

Raul Midon's Wondrous 'State of Mind'

By Liane Hansen
Published August 6, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST
Raul Midon
Raul Midon

Raul Midon is in good musical company these days. He provides the vocals for Herbie Hancock's cover of the 1984 Stevie Wonder hit "I Just Called to Say I Love You." And on Midon's debut CD, State of Mind, Stevie Wonder shows up to play the harmonica.

Midon's voice and compositions remind many of Wonder, and that's not the only common bond. Midon has been blind since birth.

The son of a professional dancer born in Argentina and an African-American mother, Midon grew up in New Mexico. Music came to him early, though he tried the drums before picking up the guitar. He went to college in Miami and worked as a background vocalist, then moved to New York City three years ago.

Midon tells Liane Hansen about his musical aspirations, his songwriting influence and a CD which covers a variety of genres, from jazz to folk and Latin influences.

Liane Hansen
