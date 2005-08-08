Discovery Makes Safe Return to Earth

The space shuttle and its seven-person crew make a safe landing at Edwards Air Force Base in California, successfully conclucing the first shuttle mission since the Columbia disaster. The shuttle was diverted from a Florida landing by bad weather.

The shuttle landed on the long desert runway in the early morning darkness, a parachute trailing behind. NASA officials have said they will not send up a shuttle again, until they can understand why a large piece of foam fell off during launch. Another flight is scheduled for September.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.