Rita Coolidge, Warming Up to Torch Songs

In the early 1970s, Rita Coolidge won fans as a backup singer for Delaney and Bonnie, Stephen Stills, Leon Russell and Joe Cocker. She also won awards for country duets with former husband, Kris Kristofferson.

In 1977, her first solo album, Anytime Anywhere, sold millions of copies. Three singles made the top charts, including "We're All Alone."

Now, nearly three decades later, Coolidge is singing that same tune on a new recording of jazz standards. She tells Liane Hansen about the CD, And So Is Love.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.