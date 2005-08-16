Photo Walls: San Francisco's Cafe Trieste

The father-daughter radio team of Mal and Jennifer Sharpe continue their exploration of interesting examples of what they call "photo walls" -- collections of pictures of friends and celebrities often seen displayed at small businesses, especially restaurants.

In this latest episode, the team visits Cafe Trieste, the oldest coffee house in San Francisco and a favorite hangout for Beat poets, writers and opera lovers in the city's North Beach neighborhood.

