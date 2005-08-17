© 2022
Forces, Protesters Clash at Settlement Synagogues

By Linda Gradstein
Published August 17, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

Israeli soldiers storm two synagogues occupied by protesters as Israel continues with its pullout of settlers from Gaza.

Israeli troops raided the main synagogue in the Jewish settlement of Neve Dekalim, removing about 1,500 protesters inside. They were carried outside to waiting buses. Nearby, police broke open the door of the synagogue at Kfar Darom -- also occupied by protesters.

Overall, Israeli authorities say, the withdrawal is proceeding ahead of schedule.

Linda Gradstein
