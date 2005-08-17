Forces, Protesters Clash at Settlement Synagogues

Israeli soldiers storm two synagogues occupied by protesters as Israel continues with its pullout of settlers from Gaza.

Israeli troops raided the main synagogue in the Jewish settlement of Neve Dekalim, removing about 1,500 protesters inside. They were carried outside to waiting buses. Nearby, police broke open the door of the synagogue at Kfar Darom -- also occupied by protesters.

Overall, Israeli authorities say, the withdrawal is proceeding ahead of schedule.

