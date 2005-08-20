© 2022
Wopat: From Hazzard County to a 'State of Bliss'

Published August 20, 2005
Tom Wopat -- yep, good ol' Luke Duke -- has worked hard to avoid letting that role define his career. Wopat starred in the hit TV show The Dukes of Hazzard in the early 1980s, but fashioned a second career for himself on stage.

Wopat starred on Broadway for years, earning a 1999 Tony nomination for his performance in Annie Get Your Gun. Most recently, he has starred in a Broadway production of David Mamet's play Glengarry Glen Ross that is scheduled to run through Aug. 28.

Now, Wopat has made a CD of Harold Arlen standards, subtitled Dissertation on the State of Bliss. He tells John Ydstie about life after Hazzard County.

