Iconoclastic singer-songwriter Rickie Lee Jones has just released an anthology of her favorite recordings, a three-CD set called Duchess of Coolsville.

Day to Day contributor David Was, one of the founding members of the pop-funk band Was (Not Was), co-produced Jones' album Pop Pop and he shares his observations about the artist's no-compromises approach to music.

