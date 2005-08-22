© 2022
Despite Protections, Spotted Owl Still at Risk

By Martin Kaste
Published August 22, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

Even after years of protection as an endangered species, the Northern Spotted Owl is still at risk of extinction. Logging companies and some government biologists say the Barred Owl -- an aggressive interloper from the East Coast -- is pushing the meeker spotted owls out of their nesting areas. Others say the timber industry is trying to make the Barred Owl the scapegoat for the industry's weak habitat-protection efforts.

Martin Kaste
