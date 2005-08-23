© 2022
Loading Up on Penguin Classics

By Melissa Block
Published August 23, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST
Amazon.com has rounded up more than 1,000 titles of classic literature and is offering them as a single purchase for just under $8,000. The Penguin Classics Collection -- which includes The Odyssey, Pride and Prejudice and Candide -- weighs 700 pounds -- but delivery is free.

Melissa Block talks to Kathryn Court, president and publisher of Penguin Books, and Tim McCall, associate director of online sales and marketing for Penguin.

Following are 20 of the top-selling Penguin Classics on Amazon.com that are part of the new collection:

The Grapes of Wrath by John Steinbeck

The Odyssey by Homer

The Crucible by Arthur Miller

The Illiad by Homer

Death of a Salesman by Arthur Miller

On the Road by Jack Kerouac

The Canterbury Tales by Geoffrey Chaucer

The Three Theban Plays by Sophocles

Of Mice and Men by John Steinbeck

The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn by Mark Twain

The Epic of Gilgamesh by Anonymous

Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen

Frankenstein by Mary Shelley

East of Eden by John Steinbeck

Great Expectations by Charles Dickens

Candide by Francois Voltaire

The Last Days of Socrates by Plato

Wuthering Heights by Emily Bronte

The Power and the Glory by Graham Greene

The Scarlet Letter by Nathaniel Hawthorne

NPR News
Melissa Block
As special correspondent and guest host of NPR's news programs, Melissa Block brings her signature combination of warmth and incisive reporting. Her work over the decades has earned her journalism's highest honors, and has made her one of NPR's most familiar and beloved voices.
