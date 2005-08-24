Base Closing Panel Resumes Deliberations
An independent commission continues to vote on Pentagon proposals as it decides which U.S. military bases should be closed down or restructured.
The commission so far has agreed with most of the Pentagon's plans to close 62 major bases and 775 smaller facilities, but decided to keep open two New England facilities.
Below is a list of major votes by the commission, as of 8 a.m. Aug. 25.
CLOSE (As Pentagon Recommended):
California
-- Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach Concord Detachment
-- Riverbank Army Ammunition Plant
Georgia
-- Fort McPherson
-- Fort Gillem
-- Naval Air Station Atlanta
Indiana
-- Newport Chemical Depot (closure was conditioned upon completion of treaty obligations)
Kansas
-- Kansas Army Ammunition Plant
Michigan
-- Selfridge Army Activity
Mississippi
-- Mississippi Army Ammunition Plant
-- Naval Station Pascagoula
New Jersey
-- Fort Monmouth (closure was conditioned on an assurance that research under way in connection with the war on terrorism won't be disrupted)
Oregon
-- Umatilla Chemical Depot (closure was conditioned upon completion of treaty obligations)
Texas
-- Lone Star Army Ammunition Plant
-- Naval Station Ingleside
Utah
-- Deseret Chemical Depot (closure was conditioned upon completion of treaty obligations and a study to see if the depot can be converted for another use)
Virginia
-- Fort Monroe
CLOSE (Rather Than Downsize As Pentagon Wanted):
Maine
-- Naval Air Station Brunswick
KEEP OPEN (Either Wholly Or Partially, Rather Than Close As The Pentagon Wanted):
California
-- Naval Support Activity, Corona
-- Broadway Complex San Diego
Connecticut
-- Submarine Base New London
Louisiana
-- Naval Support Activity, New Orleans
Maine
-- Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
Nevada
-- Hawthorne Army Depot
Texas
-- Red River Army Depot
Virginia
-- Oceana Naval Air Station
Sources: The Associated Press, Base Closure and Realignment Commission
