Panel Gives Ellsworth Air Base a Reprieve

The Base Closure and Realignment Commission overturns the Pentagon's recommendation to close Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. The decision preserves the state's second-largest employer.

Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico will remain open as well -- but it will lose all of its aircraft. And it still could be closed in 2010. The Pentagon had recommended that both bases be closed right way.

The base closing commission has gone against Pentagon recommendations a number times this week -- on a number of high profile installations.

