© 2022
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Panel Gives Ellsworth Air Base a Reprieve

By Cheryl Corley
Published August 25, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

The Base Closure and Realignment Commission overturns the Pentagon's recommendation to close Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. The decision preserves the state's second-largest employer.

Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico will remain open as well -- but it will lose all of its aircraft. And it still could be closed in 2010. The Pentagon had recommended that both bases be closed right way.

The base closing commission has gone against Pentagon recommendations a number times this week -- on a number of high profile installations.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Cheryl Corley
Cheryl Corley is a Chicago-based NPR correspondent who works for the National Desk. She primarily covers criminal justice issues as well as breaking news in the Midwest and across the country.
See stories by Cheryl Corley