Roberts Hearings: Tuesday's Audio Highlights

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday opened its second day of hearings on the nomination of John Roberts for U.S. chief justice. Chairman Arlen Specter (R-PA) immediately questioned Roberts on the issue of abortion rights. Sen. Edward Kennedy (D-MA) suggested that Roberts has a "mean-spirited view of the law" with regards to civil rights and discrimination.

Tuesday's hearings began at 9:30 a.m. ET and are expected to last until nearly 8:00 p.m.

Listen to some highlights so far from Tuesday's hearings:

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.