Bush to Lay Out Plan to Rebuild New Orleans

President Bush will address the nation from New Orleans Thursday evening, when he is expected to propose the biggest bailout for a region in national history. Bush will be speaking from Jackson Square, the center of the evacuated city.

There will not be a live audience for the president's speech, apart from the large national audience following the speech by broadcast.

In his remarks, President Bush is expected to announce extensive assistance for the Gulf Coast region.

