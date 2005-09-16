At Heaven Hill, Bourbon's Still in the Family

Bourbon aficionados from all over the world are in Bardstown, Ky., this weekend. They've come for the annual Kentucky Bourbon Festival, and a chance to sample their favorite spirits.

Bardstown is home to the Heaven Hill distillery and master distiller Parker Beam. A descendant of Col. James Beauregard Beam -- yes, the Jim Beam -- the 63-year-old Parker Beam has been making whiskey for decades, and can trace his family's whiskey-making roots for generations.

Heaven Hill is the only remaining family owned distillery in Kentucky, a state with more than 200 years of bourbon-making history.

