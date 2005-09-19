Terrorism in Southeast Asia: The Philippines

Analysts say renegade elements of the al Qaeda-linked group Jemaah Islamiyah who have fled a crackdown in Indonesia are turning up in the Muslim region of the southern Philippines. They appear to be forming new alliances with homegrown groups -- which could lead to larger, more lethal terrorist attacks.

The Philippines is no stranger to international terrorism. Osama Bin Laden's brother-in-law, Mohammad Jamal Khalifa began developing a network there in the early 1990s, which included the Abu Sayyaf group. Other groups -- some bent on achieving independence for Muslim-dominated areas in the south -- have also been active.

Michael Sullivan has the second of a series of reports on efforts to combat terrorism in Southeast Asia.

