Rita Gains Strength, May Become Category 5

Published September 20, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

Hurricane Rita is gaining strength as it crosses the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, with current sustained wind speeds topping 135 miles per hour. Forecasters expect the Category Four storm to hit the Gulf coast of Texas or western Louisiana by early Saturday.

Meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center say Rita could make landfall as a Category Five storm. Mandatory evacuations are under way in New Orleans, Galveston, and other areas along the coast.

