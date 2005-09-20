The Case of the Missing Ruby Slippers

Michele Norris talks with Jim Ginavan, director of the non-profit Oz Museum in Wamego, Kan., about a pair of original ruby slippers from The Wizard of Oz that were stolen last month from a children's museum in Grand Rapids, Minn.

The pair was one of only four remaining pairs worn by Judy Garland in the 1939 film classic. The shoes belong to Michael Shaw, a Hollywood collector, and were insured for $1 million.

Ginavan is coordinating this year's Oztoberfest -- a Dorothy-themed celebration that, for now, will go on without her iconic ruby slippers.

