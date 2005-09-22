'Roll Bounce': 1970s Roller Disco Memories

Director Malcolm Lee made a name for himself with The Best Man and Undercover Brother. His new film, Roll Bounce, is set in the golden era of 1970s roller-skate jams.

It's a coming-of-age comedy starring hip-hop star Bow Wow who, with his crew of fellow skaters, rules their local rink. But when that home rink closes, they migrate over to a rival rink to find their skills are no match for the local crew -- for now...

Lee says his film is as much about family as it is roller skating -- 10 percent of the ticket sales from the film's premiere will go to supporting the Hurricane Katrina relief effort.

