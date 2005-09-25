© 2022
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Heroic Efforts Empty New Orleans of Floodwaters

By John Burnett
Published September 25, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST
Pump operator Ricky Ray has remained at New Orleans Pumping Station Number Seven (seen in enlargement) almost since Hurricane Katrina struck.
Anne Hawke, NPR
/
Pump operator Ricky Ray has remained at New Orleans Pumping Station Number Seven (seen in enlargement) almost since Hurricane Katrina struck.

Copyright 2005 NPR

NPR News
John Burnett
As NPR's Southwest correspondent based in Austin, Texas, John Burnett covers immigration, border affairs, Texas news and other national assignments. In 2018, 2019 and again in 2020, he won national Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio-Television News Directors Association for continuing coverage of the immigration beat. In 2020, Burnett along with other NPR journalists, were finalists for a duPont-Columbia Award for their coverage of the Trump Administration's Remain in Mexico program. In December 2018, Burnett was invited to participate in a workshop on Refugees, Immigration and Border Security in Western Europe, sponsored by the RIAS Berlin Commission.
See stories by John Burnett