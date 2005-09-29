Miller Due to Testify in CIA Leak Probe

The New York Times reporter Judith Miller was released from jail Thursday after striking a deal to testify before a grand jury investigating the leak of the identity of a CIA agent.

The Pulitzer-Prize winning reporter was jailed for a contempt of court citation after refusing to say whom she talked to about undercover CIA agent Valerie Plame.

Miller said she only agreed to testify about her source, vice presidential chief of staff Lewis Libby, "my source has now voluntarily and personally released me from my promise of confidentiality regarding our conversations."

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.