West Virginia Coal Mining Halted After More Deaths

West Virginia Gov. Joe Manchin orders a temporary halt to coal mining in the state after two more mine workers die in separate accidents. A total of 16 miners have died on the job in West Virginia since Jan. 2. Manchin called on all coal companies to cease production until safety checks can be conducted. Anna Sale of West Virginia Public Broadcasting talks to Robert Siegel about the day's events.

