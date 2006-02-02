© 2022
NPR News

Protest Deepens with Reprint of Muhammad Cartoons

By Eleanor Beardsley
Published February 2, 2006 at 4:48 PM CST

Newspapers across Europe have republished controversial Danish cartoons whose depiction of the prophet Muhammad is considered blasphemous by many in the Muslim world. The move has intensified the clash between those claiming freedom of expression and others demanding respect for religion.

The cartoons originally appeared in a Danish newspaper and a Norwegian publication soon copied them. Thousands of Palestinians protested against Denmark this week, Danish goods have been boycotted in many Gulf states, and Arab counties have closed Danish embassies or withdrawn ambassadors from Copenhagen.

Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
