Soweto Gospel Choir: 'Blessed'

Ever since their smash debut CD Voices From Heaven, the Soweto Gospel Choir have spent years touring the world with their exhilarating brand of vocal fireworks. The group returns with a new collection of songs sung in English and some of the 10 other "official" languages of South Africa.

Ed Gordon talks to members of the band about their sophomore CD and comparisons to another South African vocal phenomenon, Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.