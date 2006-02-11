'The Grace That Keeps This World': Family Strife

Author Tom Bailey talks about his first novel, The Grace That Keeps This World. The book centers on a family living a hardscrabble life in the Adirondack wilderness, two sons' struggle for independence and a fateful hunting trip.

The story is told alternately by members of the family and people from their rural community. "If the novel has a flaw," said one review in The Washington Post, "it's that Bailey writes too beautifully for some of these narrators to sound believable."

