Arrest in Britain Follows Footage of Alleged Abuse in Iraq

By Rob Gifford
Published February 13, 2006 at 10:42 PM CST

Military police in Britain arrested a man after pictures allegedly showing British troops beating and kicking Iraqi youths were published in a U.K. newspaper. Officials refused to reveal where the arrest was made or confirm whether the arrested man was a serving soldier.

Note: The audio version of this story differs slightly from that which was broadcast. NPR did not have permission to archive a short portion of the report on the Web.

NPR News
Rob Gifford
Rob Gifford is the NPR foreign correspondent based in Shanghai.