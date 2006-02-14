Examining the Patriot Act Compromise

Efforts to extend the USA Patriot Act have been stalled in the U.S. Senate. Critics say parts of the law unnecessarily erode civil liberties. But last week, key Senate Republicans reached a compromise with the White House. Guests examine the new version of the Patriot Act and civil liberties in the age of terrorism.

Guests:

Charles Babington, Washington Post congressional reporter

Peter Swire, chief counselor for Privacy in the Clinton administration (1999-2001); law professor at the Ohio State University Law School

John Sununu, Republican senator from New Hampshire

