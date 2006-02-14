Palestinians Embrace Hamas as Legitimate Power

Hamas' landslide victory last month brings the group to the forefront of power in the Palestinian territories. Israel refuses to negotiate with Hamas; it, the United States and Europe call the group a terrorist organization.

But many Palestinians see Hamas as a legitimate force fighting Israeli occupation and see Hamas-backed charities as models of "clean" and efficient rule -- in contrast to the corruption of the secularist Fatah movement that dominated Palestinian politics for 40 years.

