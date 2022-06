A flood protection project under way in New Orleans will come at the expense of Bucktown, a neighborhood that was home to both the well-known Sid-Mar restaurant and to commercial fishermen. The Army Corps of Engineers plans to build floodgates where Bucktown once stood. The Sid-Mar and other landmarks of the neighborhood were washed away by the storm surge from Hurricane Katrina.

Evie Stone, NPR / / Roland Mollere stands at the bar of R&O's, a restaurant he owns in Bucktown.

Evie Stone, NPR / / The 17th St. Canal, with its footbridge, was a Bucktown landmark. Fisherman tied their boats to the wooden pilings in the foreground.