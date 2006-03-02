Dr. John: 'We're Gonna Be Back' in New Orleans

One of New Orleans' best-known native sons, the piano professor Mac Rebennack, aka Dr. John, was back in town for Mardi Gras this week.

In a tour of devastated neighborhoods, he expresses fear that the city's unique grassroots culture has been uprooted. Dr. John, 65, now lives on Long Island. He was on tour when Katrina struck six months ago. But he felt the storm's wrath intimately. Nearly every member of his band and much of his road crew had homes in New Orleans that were either damaged or destroyed.

To help, Dr. John released a CD last year called Sippiana Hericane, in honor of his drowned hometown. The profits go mainly to musicians' charities.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.