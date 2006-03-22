Beginnings: Making the Choice for Change

This week, I'm turning over a new leaf -- I'm taking responsibility for my own health. Sixty percent of Americans are overweight and, well, I'm one of them.

So as I work to get in shape and stay there, I'm going to take you with me. First stop: the L.A. Acura Bike Tour, which follows the course of the Los Angeles Marathon before the runners get started.

Thousands of people lined up at 5 a.m. this past weekend with their bikes -- some to test themselves, some to bond with loved ones. I was there to keep a promise to myself: In the next year, I will transform myself physically and mentally, and really take care of my body. And 22 miles later, at the end of the bike tour, I felt great to know I've taken that first step.

Over the course of the next few months, I am going to take you through my personal fitness journey as I try to change how I live. This is not about losing weight -- I’ve gained it, and lost it, and gained again. I’m trying to find a fundamental way to live where fitness and eating well are part of my life. This is just the beginning.

