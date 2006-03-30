New Orleans Social Club: 'Sing Me Back Home'

Hurricane Katrina took a savage toll on the musical heart and bayou culture of New Orleans. Now a handful of musicians who called The Big Easy home before the storm and its floods are trying to restore a bit of the city's musical heritage -- along with their own lives.

So the New Orleans Social Club, a loose affiliation of famed musicians, has crafted a new CD filled with old and new songs: Sing Me Back Home.

Two members -- Ivan Neville of the Neville Brothers and Leo Nocentelli of the Meters -- are something akin to musical royalty in New Orleans. They talk about the New Orleans Social Club's collaborative spirit and [their own] hopes to resurrect the sound and soul of the city they love.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.