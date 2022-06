The paparazzi might be one the most reviled groups in Hollywood -- but that didn't stop Slate contributor Emily Yoffe from trying to join the world of celebrity photographers.

Madeleine Brand talks to Yoffe about her experience as a paparazza in Los Angeles, stalking her famous prey in the bountiful hunting grounds of Beverly Hills, Calif.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.