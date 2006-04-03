Supreme Court Won't Hear Padilla Detainee Case

The Supreme Court declines to review the case of Jose Padilla, a U.S. citizen arrested in Chicago and held without charges for more than three years. The Bush administration initially justified the tactic by declaring Padilla an enemy combatant.

When Padilla's case was challenged in an appeal, the government moved him into the criminal justice system. Because of the change, the Supreme Court declined to hear the appeal. The justices warn they will return to the case if Padilla's status changes again.

