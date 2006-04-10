Atlanta Immigrants and Protesters Take to Streets

Tens of thousands of demonstrators file through Atlanta's streets as part of a national "campaign for immigrants' dignity." In cities nationwide, demonstrators continue to show their opinions on the debate over immigration and border enforcement.

With crowds estimated at more than 50,000, turnout for the event was much larger than had been predicted. A sea of marchers in white shirts wound its way through neighborhoods on the northeast side of the city. Many carried American flags and chanted as they marched for two miles through a mostly Latino neighborhood.

