Atlanta Immigrants and Protesters Take to Streets

By Kathy Lohr
Published April 10, 2006 at 3:00 PM CDT
Up to 60,000 Hispanics took part in the Atlanta version of "La Marcha" Monday in the town's northeast section.
Kathy Lohr, NPR
Tens of thousands of demonstrators file through Atlanta's streets as part of a national "campaign for immigrants' dignity." In cities nationwide, demonstrators continue to show their opinions on the debate over immigration and border enforcement.

With crowds estimated at more than 50,000, turnout for the event was much larger than had been predicted. A sea of marchers in white shirts wound its way through neighborhoods on the northeast side of the city. Many carried American flags and chanted as they marched for two miles through a mostly Latino neighborhood.

Kathy Lohr
Whether covering the manhunt and eventual capture of Eric Robert Rudolph in the mountains of North Carolina, the remnants of the Oklahoma City federal building with its twisted metal frame and shattered glass, flood-ravaged Midwestern communities, or the terrorist bombings across the country, including the blast that exploded in Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta, correspondent Kathy Lohr has been at the heart of stories all across the nation.
