Caroline Kennedy: 'Favorite Poetry for Children'

By Susan Stamberg
Published April 10, 2006 at 6:14 PM CDT

Caroline Kennedy has compiled a new collection of poems for youngsters. A clue to the inspiration for My Favorite Poetry for Children can be found on the book's cover. It features a photo, taken in the White House, of a 4- or 5-year-old Caroline Kennedy reading to a stuffed teddy bear.

Kennedy grew up reading poems and having them read to her.

"Both of my parents really loved reading, and it was one of the things they shared with us..."

The book, which includes titles by ee cummings, Ogden Nash and Sylvia Plath, features many of the poems Kennedy grew up reading -- and which she still shares with her children.

Susan Stamberg
Nationally renowned broadcast journalist Susan Stamberg is a special correspondent for NPR.
