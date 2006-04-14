'My Block': Local Hip-Hop Flavors in Focus

Hip-hop is a unique American cultural phenomenon that's gone global -- but artists and fans often guard their very local hip-hop scenes with fierce pride. A new MTV series called My Block profiles everything from small-town music styles to big-city slang and fashion -- local talent doing hip-hop their own way.

So far, the series has covered five U.S. cities, and this Sunday the show makes a stop in Puerto Rico. Farai Chideya recently sat down with series co-creator Ocean Mac Adams, vice president of MTV News, and host Sway Calloway to talk about how local hip-hop styles are born and how they can filter up into the mainstream.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.