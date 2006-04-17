Report: Two Duke Players Indicted on Assault

Two members of the Duke University lacrosse team were named in sealed indictments handed down form a Durham, N.C., grand jury, according to reports. The charges stem from a night in March, when a dancer at a house party thrown by team members told police she was sexually assaulted by three men.

None of the Duke players were named on a list of defendants publicly indicted by the grand jury.

The Associated Press reports that a source has indicated the grand jury issued sealed indictments against two members of team.

